Consecutive Commodities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Commodities rose 100.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.225.6616.707.771.540.641.540.641.200.60

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