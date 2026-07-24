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Consecutive Commodities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 62.90% to Rs 9.22 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Commodities rose 100.00% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 62.90% to Rs 9.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.225.66 63 OPM %16.707.77 -PBDT1.540.64 141 PBT1.540.64 141 NP1.200.60 100

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

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