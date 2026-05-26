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Consecutive Commodities standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.82% to Rs 16.40 crore

Net profit of Consecutive Commodities rose 60.00% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.82% to Rs 16.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.08% to Rs 2.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 156.11% to Rs 57.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales16.4015.21 8 57.8822.60 156 OPM %4.94-0.66 -5.305.09 - PBDT0.820.07 1071 3.282.32 41 PBT0.820.07 1071 3.282.32 41 NP0.880.55 60 2.702.23 21

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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