Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 129.54% to Rs 103.20 crore

Net loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 55.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.54% to Rs 103.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.84% to Rs 79.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 87.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 294.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 181.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.