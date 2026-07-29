Consolidated Construction Consortium reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.40% to Rs 120.27 crore

Net loss of Consolidated Construction Consortium reported to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 77.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.40% to Rs 120.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 51.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.120.2751.31-8.28-42.25-8.83-16.00-9.52-16.47-5.4977.94

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