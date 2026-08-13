Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 2.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 15.38 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 2.69% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.3814.83 4 OPM %98.9699.12 -PBDT15.2214.88 2 PBT15.2214.88 2 NP13.0012.66 3
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