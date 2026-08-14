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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 24.88% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra declined 30.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.88% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.5712.74 -25 OPM %7.735.97 -PBDT1.001.40 -29 PBT0.941.34 -30 NP0.701.00 -30

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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