Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.88% to Rs 9.57 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra declined 30.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.88% to Rs 9.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.9.5712.747.735.971.001.400.941.340.701.00

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