Consumer price inflation edges up further, food prices rise 5.32% on year

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated today that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of June, 2026 over June, 2025 is 4.38% (Provisional). This marked an uptick compared to 3.93% in previous month. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.74% and 3.92%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of June, 2026 over June, 2025 is 5.32% (Provisional) after coming in at 4.78% in previous month. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 5.45% and 5.09%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of June, 2026 is 2.10% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.66% and 1.90%, respectively.

Among the major divisions, the highest inflation was observed in the category of personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services, which soared at 16.72%. Restaurants and accommodation services followed with 6.91% rise in prices. Food and beverages saw an inflation rate of 5.05%, while paan, tobacco, and intoxicants recorded 4.83%. Transport inflation stood at 4.31%, and clothing and footwear inflation was at 3.23%. Education services inflation was 3.34%, and health inflation was 1.42%. The lowest inflation was recorded in information and communication, at 0.43%. Among key items, silver jewellery recorded the highest inflation at 133.21% in June 2026 while potato saw deflation of 20.34%.