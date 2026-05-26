Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 2263.30 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 12.39% to Rs 262.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 2263.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2287.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.74% to Rs 1241.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1290.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 9078.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8887.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.