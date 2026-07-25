Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 2159.76 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 0.08% to Rs 266.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 2159.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2153.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2159.762153.6320.5720.09509.85510.63360.11349.04266.74266.54

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