Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 0.08% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.28% to Rs 2159.76 croreNet profit of Container Corporation Of India rose 0.08% to Rs 266.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 0.28% to Rs 2159.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2153.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2159.762153.63 0 OPM %20.5720.09 -PBDT509.85510.63 0 PBT360.11349.04 3 NP266.74266.54 0
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