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Containerway International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales decline 71.96% to Rs 2.19 crore

Net Loss of Containerway International reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 71.96% to Rs 2.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.65% to Rs 19.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.197.81 -72 19.6519.98 -2 OPM %-15.53-3.84 --17.00-1.80 - PBDT-0.28-0.27 -4 -3.200.74 PL PBT-0.28-0.27 -4 -3.200.74 PL NP-0.24-0.36 33 -2.220.48 PL

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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