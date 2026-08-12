Contil India standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 6.66 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.6.667.19-0.603.620.650.620.630.610.500.45

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