Contil India standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 6.66 croreNet profit of Contil India rose 11.11% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.667.19 -7 OPM %-0.603.62 -PBDT0.650.62 5 PBT0.630.61 3 NP0.500.45 11
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