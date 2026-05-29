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Contil India standalone net profit rises 2.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.70% to Rs 7.16 crore

Net profit of Contil India rose 2.27% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.49% to Rs 2.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.89% to Rs 31.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 32.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.167.11 1 31.6332.57 -3 OPM %1.407.03 -4.208.23 - PBDT0.590.55 7 3.113.39 -8 PBT0.550.52 6 3.033.34 -9 NP0.450.44 2 2.292.53 -9

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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