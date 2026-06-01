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Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.91% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.06 17 0.260.22 18 OPM %-228.57-183.33 --261.54-345.45 - PBDT0.190.22 -14 0.700.55 27 PBT0.140.20 -30 0.580.48 21 NP0.120.20 -40 0.510.44 16

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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