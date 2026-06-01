Continental Chemicals standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Continental Chemicals declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.91% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.