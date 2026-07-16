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Continental Controls standalone net profit rises 5100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.55 crore

Net profit of Continental Controls rose 5100.00% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.550 0 OPM %87.270 -PBDT0.520.01 5100 PBT0.520.01 5100 NP0.520.01 5100

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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