Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.33% to Rs 13.01 croreNet profit of Continental Petroleums declined 3.23% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.33% to Rs 13.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13.0118.41 -29 OPM %10.688.42 -PBDT1.051.11 -5 PBT0.830.93 -11 NP0.600.62 -3
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