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Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 79.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
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Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 20.41 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 79.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.71% to Rs 3.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 84.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.4126.86 -24 84.89118.81 -29 OPM %1.133.50 -5.875.91 - PBDT1.240.63 97 5.677.22 -21 PBT1.040.45 131 4.816.27 -23 NP0.610.34 79 3.414.47 -24

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

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