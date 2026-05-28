Continental Petroleums consolidated net profit rises 79.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 20.41 crore

Net profit of Continental Petroleums rose 79.41% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 20.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.71% to Rs 3.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 84.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.