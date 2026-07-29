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Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 45.83% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 29.67% to Rs 1.18 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 45.83% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.67% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.180.91 30 OPM %80.5174.73 -PBDT0.950.67 42 PBT0.930.64 45 NP0.700.48 46

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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