Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 78.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 46.58% to Rs 1.07 crore

Net profit of Continental Securities rose 78.13% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 46.58% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.66% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.27% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.