Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 115.56 croreNet profit of Control Print declined 52.94% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 115.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.56111.29 4 OPM %13.2416.70 -PBDT14.6118.27 -20 PBT9.8213.86 -29 NP3.928.33 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content