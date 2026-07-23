Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 115.56 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 52.94% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 115.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.115.56111.2913.2416.7014.6118.279.8213.863.928.33

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