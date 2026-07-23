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Control Print consolidated net profit declines 52.94% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.84% to Rs 115.56 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 52.94% to Rs 3.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.84% to Rs 115.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales115.56111.29 4 OPM %13.2416.70 -PBDT14.6118.27 -20 PBT9.8213.86 -29 NP3.928.33 -53

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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