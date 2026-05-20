Control Print consolidated net profit declines 83.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.58% to Rs 139.87 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 83.21% to Rs 11.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.58% to Rs 139.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 122.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.42% to Rs 43.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 100.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.39% to Rs 481.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 425.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.