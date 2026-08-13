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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 8.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 8.32% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 3.72 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 8.32% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.724.58 -19 OPM %76.3483.19 -PBDT5.135.83 -12 PBT5.115.81 -12 NP4.414.81 -8

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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