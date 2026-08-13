Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 8.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 3.72 croreNet profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 8.32% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.724.58 -19 OPM %76.3483.19 -PBDT5.135.83 -12 PBT5.115.81 -12 NP4.414.81 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content