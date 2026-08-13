Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit declines 8.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 18.78% to Rs 3.72 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing declined 8.32% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 18.78% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.724.5876.3483.195.135.835.115.814.414.81

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