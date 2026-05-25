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Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit rises 14.47% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 6:32 PM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 3.05 crore

Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing rose 14.47% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.44% to Rs 14.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.22% to Rs 15.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3.053.05 0 15.4021.16 -27 OPM %72.1375.41 -79.3577.74 - PBDT2.702.86 -6 17.3021.26 -19 PBT2.692.85 -6 17.2421.19 -19 NP2.692.35 14 14.7917.49 -15

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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