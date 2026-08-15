Coral Laboratories standalone net profit rises 110.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.39% to Rs 29.62 croreNet profit of Coral Laboratories rose 110.55% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.39% to Rs 29.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.6218.82 57 OPM %18.5311.58 -PBDT7.614.17 82 PBT6.953.72 87 NP5.392.56 111
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