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Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 84.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
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Sales rise 14.43% to Rs 266.90 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 84.41% to Rs 8.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.43% to Rs 266.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 233.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.70% to Rs 20.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.05% to Rs 953.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 794.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales266.90233.24 14 953.90794.56 20 OPM %6.036.32 -6.116.22 - PBDT13.178.21 60 37.4828.13 33 PBT11.055.95 86 27.7019.64 41 NP8.284.49 84 20.6414.67 41

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

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