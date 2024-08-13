Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 47.61% to Rs 22.72 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 47.61% to Rs 22.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.7243.37 -48 OPM %2.60-2.37 -PBDT0.46-1.04 LP PBT0.33-1.18 LP NP0.25-1.18 LP

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

