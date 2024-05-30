Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.42% to Rs 56.73 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.42% to Rs 56.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 48.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.48% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

56.7348.73183.24128.613.45-1.071.60-0.511.53-0.622.26-0.701.46-0.651.76-1.281.00-0.331.30-1.96

