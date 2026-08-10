Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 31.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 17.26 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 31.14% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.2617.8310.8314.471.842.551.722.431.572.28

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