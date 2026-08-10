Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 31.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 17.26 croreNet profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 31.14% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.2617.83 -3 OPM %10.8314.47 -PBDT1.842.55 -28 PBT1.722.43 -29 NP1.572.28 -31
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