Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchFinancial FreedomMilk prices Increase in MaharashtraQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedQuit India Movement AnniversaryOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 31.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Coromandel Agro Products and Oils standalone net profit declines 31.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 3.20% to Rs 17.26 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Agro Products and Oils declined 31.14% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 3.20% to Rs 17.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales17.2617.83 -3 OPM %10.8314.47 -PBDT1.842.55 -28 PBT1.722.43 -29 NP1.572.28 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ISF reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Damodar Industries standalone net profit rises 15.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Yash Innoventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 60.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Rapicut Carbides reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.17 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Next Story