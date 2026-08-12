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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Coromandel Engineering Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 78.81% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of Coromandel Engineering Company reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 78.81% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.368.59 79 OPM %9.2410.83 -PBDT0.610.40 53 PBT0.330.06 450 NP0.33-0.73 LP

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

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