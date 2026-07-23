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Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 24.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 8164.77 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 24.59% to Rs 380.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 505.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 8164.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7042.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8164.777042.30 16 OPM %9.2611.11 -PBDT716.44797.86 -10 PBT513.68677.28 -24 NP380.82505.01 -25

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

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