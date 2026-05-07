Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 6003.66 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 75.86% to Rs 139.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 6003.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4988.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.34% to Rs 1956.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2066.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 31479.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24085.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.