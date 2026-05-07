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Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 75.86% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.35% to Rs 6003.66 crore

Net profit of Coromandel International declined 75.86% to Rs 139.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 579.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.35% to Rs 6003.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4988.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.34% to Rs 1956.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2066.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 31479.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 24085.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6003.664988.39 20 31479.5424085.24 31 OPM %8.128.21 -10.2210.69 - PBDT462.94469.45 -1 3221.322671.17 21 PBT298.21384.05 -22 2687.702380.78 13 NP139.93579.67 -76 1956.152066.46 -5

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First Published: May 07 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

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