Coromandel International Q1 PAT falls 24% YoY to Rs 382 crore

Coromandel International's consolidated net profit declined 23.93% year on year (YoY) to Rs 381.56 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 501.59 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 15.94% YoY to Rs 8,164.77 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 7,042.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 24.15% to Rs 513.68 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 677.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses rose 19.42% YoY to Rs 7,700.90 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 6,448.72 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of raw materials and packing materials consumed stood at Rs 4,615.19 crore (up 29.39% YoY), while finance costs increased to Rs 89.02 crore (up 30.99% YoY) during the period under review.