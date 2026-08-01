Corona Remedies consolidated net profit rises 30.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.90% to Rs 422.43 croreNet profit of Corona Remedies rose 30.11% to Rs 60.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.90% to Rs 422.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 346.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales422.43346.54 22 OPM %22.0520.08 -PBDT93.6069.61 34 PBT80.3660.69 32 NP60.1146.20 30
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