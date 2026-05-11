Corona Remedies consolidated net profit rises 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.23% to Rs 353.09 crore

Net profit of Corona Remedies rose 43.68% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 353.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.88% to Rs 185.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1403.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1196.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.