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Corona Remedies consolidated net profit rises 43.68% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 20.23% to Rs 353.09 crore

Net profit of Corona Remedies rose 43.68% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 31.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.23% to Rs 353.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 293.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 23.88% to Rs 185.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 149.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1403.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1196.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales353.09293.69 20 1403.181196.42 17 OPM %17.5618.46 -20.9120.06 - PBDT65.0353.65 21 297.39235.69 26 PBT54.7443.61 26 259.52198.53 31 NP45.3331.55 44 185.12149.43 24

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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