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Corporate Merchant Bankers standalone net profit declines 84.36% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net profit of Corporate Merchant Bankers declined 84.36% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.96% to Rs 2.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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