Cosmic CRF advanced 5.37% to Rs 655 after the company announced that it has secured multiple orders worth Rs 32.54 crore from various divisions of Indian Railways.

The largest order, worth Rs 11.78 crore, has been awarded by Northern Railway for the supply of CRF sections for BOXNHL wagons, to be executed within 4 months. The company also received an order worth Rs 5.74 crore from Southern Railway for the supply of end stanchions, side top coping, and body side stanchions, to be executed within 5 months.

Additionally, it secured orders worth Rs 4.56 crore, Rs 2.86 crore, Rs 2.83 crore, Rs 2.32 crore, and Rs 2.42 crore from Northern Railway, Southern Railway, North Central Railway, and Eastern Railway for the supply of various wagon components. These orders are to be executed within 4 to 6 months.