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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo Ferrites standalone net profit rises 1880.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Cosmo Ferrites standalone net profit rises 1880.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.65% to Rs 28.98 crore

Net profit of Cosmo Ferrites rose 1880.00% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.65% to Rs 28.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.9826.92 8 OPM %10.218.66 -PBDT2.461.15 114 PBT1.320.08 1550 NP0.990.05 1880

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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