Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.69% to Rs 1165.54 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 25.38% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.69% to Rs 1165.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 800.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1165.54800.0311.6611.48108.6184.6370.7354.4653.7542.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News