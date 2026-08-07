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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 45.69% to Rs 1165.54 crore

Net profit of Cosmo First rose 25.38% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.69% to Rs 1165.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 800.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1165.54800.03 46 OPM %11.6611.48 -PBDT108.6184.63 28 PBT70.7354.46 30 NP53.7542.87 25

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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