Cosmo First consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.69% to Rs 1165.54 croreNet profit of Cosmo First rose 25.38% to Rs 53.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.69% to Rs 1165.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 800.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1165.54800.03 46 OPM %11.6611.48 -PBDT108.6184.63 28 PBT70.7354.46 30 NP53.7542.87 25
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