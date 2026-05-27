COSYN consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 64.64% to Rs 1.69 crore

Net profit of COSYN declined 57.14% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 64.64% to Rs 1.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 26.54% to Rs 10.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.