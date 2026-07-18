COSYN reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.30% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of COSYN remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 49.30% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.060.7127.3645.070.220.250.030.040.040.04

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