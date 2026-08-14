Country Club Hospitality & Holidays consolidated net profit rises 61.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.08% to Rs 15.36 crore

Net profit of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays rose 61.54% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.3624.0318.499.863.343.490.350.390.420.26

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