Country Club Hospitality & Holidays consolidated net profit rises 61.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.08% to Rs 15.36 croreNet profit of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays rose 61.54% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 36.08% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.3624.03 -36 OPM %18.499.86 -PBDT3.343.49 -4 PBT0.350.39 -10 NP0.420.26 62
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