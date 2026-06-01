Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 40.46% to Rs 3.68 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's rose 100.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 40.46% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.67% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.61% to Rs 17.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.