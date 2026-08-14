Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 4.10 croreNet profit of Country Condo's rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.103.54 16 OPM %5.856.21 -PBDT0.240.22 9 PBT0.210.18 17 NP0.160.14 14
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