Country Condo's standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 4.10 crore

Net profit of Country Condo's rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.103.545.856.210.240.220.210.180.160.14

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