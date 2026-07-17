Aarnav Fashions Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Synergy Green Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2026.

Aarnav Fashions Ltd, Rhetan TMT Ltd, Khandwala Securities Ltd and Synergy Green Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 July 2026.

Country Condos Ltd crashed 9.35% to Rs 6.11 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 84398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44571 shares in the past one month.

Aarnav Fashions Ltd lost 9.32% to Rs 28.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15850 shares in the past one month. Rhetan TMT Ltd tumbled 9.23% to Rs 28.03. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.21 lakh shares in the past one month. Khandwala Securities Ltd plummeted 9.09% to Rs 17.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1176 shares in the past one month.