Covance Softsol consolidated net profit rises 62.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.05% to Rs 29.27 croreNet profit of Covance Softsol rose 62.60% to Rs 12.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.05% to Rs 29.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales29.2733.28 -12 OPM %17.4933.74 -PBDT16.1710.46 55 PBT16.1610.43 55 NP12.657.78 63
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