Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 23.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9514.89 47 OPM %91.8575.08 -PBDT18.5614.62 27 PBT17.8813.94 28 NP13.3110.78 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 29.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Emmsons International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nava consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Donear Industries consolidated net profit rises 27.81% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Next Story