CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.41% to Rs 21.95 croreNet profit of CP Capital rose 23.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9514.89 47 OPM %91.8575.08 -PBDT18.5614.62 27 PBT17.8813.94 28 NP13.3110.78 23
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