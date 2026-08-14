CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 23.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 23.47% to Rs 13.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.41% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.21.9514.8991.8575.0818.5614.6217.8813.9413.3110.78

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