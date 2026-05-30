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CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 6.28% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST
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Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 18.47 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 6.28% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.70% to Rs 42.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 76.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.4716.01 15 76.3266.50 15 OPM %79.8688.13 -83.0687.50 - PBDT12.9513.11 -1 56.5354.60 4 PBT12.2712.42 -1 53.8051.78 4 NP9.148.60 6 42.5838.12 12

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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