CP Capital consolidated net profit rises 6.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.37% to Rs 18.47 crore

Net profit of CP Capital rose 6.28% to Rs 9.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.37% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.70% to Rs 42.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 76.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.