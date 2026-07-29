Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Craftsman Automation climbs after Q1 profit doubles on strong segmental growth

Craftsman Automation climbs after Q1 profit doubles on strong segmental growth

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Craftsman Automation jumped 4.66% to Rs 9,720.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 116.31% to Rs 150.55 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 69.60 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations jumped 36.3% YoY to Rs 2431.58 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 114.51% YoY to Rs 201.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenses increased 33.61% YoY to Rs 2,254.26 crore. Cost of sales and services rose 41.76% YoY to Rs 1,457.74 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased 14.77% YoY to Rs 165.70 crore. Finance costs also climbed 29.95% YoY to Rs 86.16 crore during the quarter.

Segment-wise, revenue from the powertrain business increased 25.41% YoY to Rs 622.55 crore. The aluminium products segment, the company's largest contributor, reported a 38.09% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 1,479.34 crore, while the industrial and engineering segment posted a robust 54.42% YoY growth to Rs 329.69 crore.

Meanwhile, the board approved the establishment of a new manufacturing facility at Komaranapalli Village in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu, to cater to incremental demand from automotive OEM customers in southern India.

The expansion will be undertaken in two phases, with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore in Phase I and Rs 150 crore in Phase II. The project will be funded primarily through term loans, with the remaining requirement to be met through internal accruals.

Craftsman Automation, founded in 1986 in Coimbatore, is a precision engineering manufacturer catering to the automotive, industrial and engineering sectors through the production of components and sub-assemblies based on customer specifications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro rises after energy hydrocarbon division bags 'major' order from KOC

Nifty nears 24,250 level; European markets trade largely flat

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 116.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Refex Industries consolidated net profit rises 201.37% in the June 2026 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 45.00% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story