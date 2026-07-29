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Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 116.31% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
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Sales rise 36.30% to Rs 2431.58 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 116.31% to Rs 150.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.30% to Rs 2431.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1784.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2431.581784.00 36 OPM %15.7914.85 -PBDT321.41203.82 58 PBT201.02101.95 97 NP150.5569.60 116

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

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