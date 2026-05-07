Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit rises 74.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.28% to Rs 2226.40 crore

Net profit of Craftsman Automation rose 74.39% to Rs 116.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.28% to Rs 2226.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1749.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 97.35% to Rs 383.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 8069.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5690.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.