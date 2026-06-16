Craftsman Automation launches Rs 2,000 cr QIP; floor price set at Rs 8,966.13/share

Craftsman Automation announced that its fund-raising committee has approved the opening of a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore.

The committee fixed 15 June 2026 as the relevant date for the issue and approved a floor price of Rs 8,966.13 per equity share, determined in accordance with SEBI regulations.

The floor price represents a discount of 3.99% to the previous closing price of Rs 9,338.65 on the BSE. The company may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price, subject to applicable regulations.

The QIP has been launched pursuant to the board approval dated 16 May 2026 and the special resolution passed by shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 13 June 2026.

The issue comprises equity shares of face value Rs 5 each. The final issue size and pricing will be determined in consultation with the bookrunning lead manager(s). The company will file the preliminary placement document with the stock exchanges on 15 June 2026. Craftsman Automation started the journey in the year 1986 as a small-scale industry in the southern Indian city of Coimbatore and has grown to become a leader in precision manufacturing in diverse fields. The company manufactures several components and sub-assemblies on a supply and job-work basis according to client specifications in the automotive, industrial, and engineering segments. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 74.38% to Rs 116.42 crore in Q4 FY26, as against Rs 66.76 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rallied 27.27% year on year to Rs 2,226.4 crore in Q4 FY26.